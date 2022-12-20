New Suit - Class Action

Groupon was slapped with a class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Pollock Cohen and attorney Jacob S. Briskman on behalf of businesses that are allegedly listed on Groupon's website without permission. According to the complaint, some listings contain false information and exist solely to drive internet traffic to Groupon's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07162, Salon Phoenix Cosmetology LLC et al. v. Groupon Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 20, 2022, 5:09 PM