Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against Tabula Rasa Healthcare Group Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of former pharmacy technician George Salomon, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated for missing work due to his need to attend medical appointments. The case is 1:22-cv-00198, Salomon v. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Group, Inc.

Health Care

August 16, 2022, 4:48 AM