Atlas Lithium Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, and certain top executives were hit with a securities class action on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP, claims that Atlas insiders hyped the company's lithium mining operations in a scheme to inflate the company's stock price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04355, Salomon v. Atlas Lithium Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 05, 2023, 4:06 AM