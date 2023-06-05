New Suit - Securities Class Action

Atlas Lithium Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, and certain top executives were hit with a securities class action on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP, claims that Atlas insiders hyped the company's lithium mining operations in a scheme to inflate the company's stock price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04355, Salomon v. Atlas Lithium Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 05, 2023, 4:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Douglas Salomon

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Areli Nogueira

Atlas Lithium Corporation

Gustavo Aguiar

Marc Fogassa

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws