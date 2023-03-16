New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Dimond, Kaplan & Rothstein, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21038, Saloman et al v. Realpage, Inc et al.

Real Estate

March 16, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations