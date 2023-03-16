New Suit - Antitrust Class Action
AvalonBay Communities, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Dimond, Kaplan & Rothstein, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21038, Saloman et al v. Realpage, Inc et al.
Real Estate
March 16, 2023, 6:09 PM
Plaintiffs
- Christopher Saloman
- Michael Strauss
defendants
- Avalonbay Communities, Inc.
- Lincoln Property Company
- UDR, Inc
- Bell Partners, Inc.
- Bh Management Services, LLC
- Bozzuto Management Company
- Camden Property Trust
- Conam Management Corp.
- Fpi Management, Inc.
- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC
- Highmark Residential, LLC
- Lantower Luxury Living, LLC
- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
- Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC
- Realpage, Inc
- RPM Living, LLC
- Zrs Management, LLC
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations