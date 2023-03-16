New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were sued Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Dimond, Kaplan & Rothstein, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21038, Saloman et al v. Realpage, Inc et al.

Real Estate

March 16, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Saloman

Michael Strauss

defendants

Avalonbay Communities, Inc.

Lincoln Property Company

UDR, Inc

Bell Partners, Inc.

Bh Management Services, LLC

Bozzuto Management Company

Camden Property Trust

Conam Management Corp.

Fpi Management, Inc.

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC

Highmark Residential, LLC

Lantower Luxury Living, LLC

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Realpage, Inc

RPM Living, LLC

Zrs Management, LLC

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations