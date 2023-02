New Suit

JetBlue Airways was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by McGown & Markling on behalf of Ryan J. Salo, who claims his First Amendment rights were violated when he was removed from a JetBlue flight while wearing a face mask with political messaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00207, Salo v. JetBlue Airways Corporation.