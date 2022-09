Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Pulte Homes of South Carolina Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Elrod Pope Law Firm on behalf of Charlotte Sallis. The case is 0:22-cv-02924, Sallis v. Pulte Homes of South Carolina Inc.

South Carolina

September 02, 2022, 4:57 AM