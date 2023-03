New Suit

The U.S. federal government, the State of New York, Thomson Reuters and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Owolabi Salis, a former immigration attorney who was disbarred late last year for filing over 1,000 fraudulent visa petitions. Salis claims he was subjected to retaliation after his criminal acquittal. The case is 1:23-cv-01816, Salis v. Dopico et al.