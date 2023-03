New Suit - Product Liability

Nissan Motor and Nissan USA were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit in Kansas District Court. The lawsuit, centered on a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Fields Law Firm and the Sahadi Legal Group on behalf of the Estate of Irene Vazquez de Salinas and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02105, Salinas et al v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 08, 2023, 7:33 PM