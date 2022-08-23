New Suit - Class Action

Block, the fintech business formerly known as Square, and Cash App Investing were slapped with a data breach class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gustafson Gluek and other attorneys on behalf of customers who contend that their personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04823, Salinas et al. v. Block Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 23, 2022, 4:40 PM