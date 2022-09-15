New Suit - Employment Class Action

Flowers Foods, owner of food brands including Wonder bread, Nature's Own and Tastykake, and Holsum Bakery were hit with an employment class action on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin, accuses the defendants of misclassifying bakery distributor drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00420, Salgado v. Flowers Foods Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 15, 2022, 8:30 PM