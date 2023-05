New Suit - Contract

Eaconomy LLC and CEO Hassan Mahmoud were sued for breach of contract on Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a multi-level marketing scheme, was brought by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of Ali Saleh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00843, Saleh v. Eaconomy LLC et al.

Nevada

May 30, 2023, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Ali Saleh

Plaintiffs

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Eaconomy, LLC

Hassan Mahmoud

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract