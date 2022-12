Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Scopelitis Garvin Light Hanson & Feary on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against transportation company Hercules Forwarding to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks $40,000 for undelivered Nike shoes which were allegedly lost or stolen, was filed by the Law Offices of Olaf J. Muller on behalf of Saleh Sportswear d/b/a Denim Exchange. The case is 2:22-cv-09086, Saleh Sportswear Inc. v. Hercules Forwarding Inc.