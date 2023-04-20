Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cole Schotz on Thursday removed a privacy class action against Udemy, an online learning platform, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Zemel Law, is part of a flurry of cases accusing businesses of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing users’ private information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant’s website. The case is 2:23-cv-02207, Saleh, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Udemy, Inc.

Education

April 20, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Mohamed Saleh, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated

defendants

Udemy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cole Schotz

nature of claim: 890/