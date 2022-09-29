New Suit - Class Action

Paramount Global d/b/a 247Sports was hit with a a digital privacy class action Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's 247Sports.com website. The complaint is backed by Dickinson Wright; Bailey Glasser LLP; and Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00756, Salazar v. Paramount Global.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 29, 2022, 8:19 AM