Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Vinson & Elkins have entered appearances for the National Basketball Association in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Bailey & Glasser, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:22-cv-07935, Salazar v. National Basketball Association.