New Suit - Class Action

The National Basketball Association was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Bailey & Glasser, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07935, Salazar v. National Basketball Association.