Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Georgia-Pacific Corrugated LLC to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian, accuses the defendant of multiple labor law violations including the failure to pay overtime wages and the failure to provide rest breaks . The case is 1:23-cv-01020, Salazar v. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated LLC.

July 07, 2023, 6:03 PM

Steven M. Salazar

Lavi & Ebrahimian, LLP

Lavi & Ebrahimian LLP

Georgia-Pacific Corrugated LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination