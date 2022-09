Who Got The Work

Melissa H. Redmon of Phelps Dunbar has stepped in to defend George Gascon in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se Aug. 9 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Alex Alfonso Salaverria. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:22-cv-02617, Salaverria v. California State et al.

Louisiana

September 23, 2022, 6:59 AM