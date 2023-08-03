New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Whirlpool and AIG WarrantyGuard were slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with the companies’ sale of extended repair warranties. The suit, filed by Green & Noblin, contends that the defendants have failed to disclose that they apply a limit on the dollar amount they will actually pay to repair or replace appliances, and regularly opt to issue a cash payment instead of fixing or replacing a covered appliance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01549, Salas v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 8:46 PM

