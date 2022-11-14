New Suit - Employment

Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, and other defendants were sued Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, which arises from alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race, national origin, sexual orientation and gender, was brought by Slater Slater Schulman on behalf of Juan Salas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-02009, Salas v. Performance food groups inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 14, 2022, 6:06 PM