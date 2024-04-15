Shea Haass of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for UT Southwestern Health Systems a/k/a University of Texas Southern Medical Center in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Feb. 28 in Texas Northern District Court by the Undaunted Law Firm on behalf of a lung transplant recipient who contends that she was denied the opportunity to complete her medical school education despite meeting academic qualifications and providing the university with ample documentation for her need for medical leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater, is 3:24-cv-00477, Salamah v. Ut Southwestern Health Systems et al.
Education
April 15, 2024, 8:55 AM