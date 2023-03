Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against UnitedHealth and Insperity to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Lindsey Salagaj. The case is 2:23-cv-02035, Salagaj v. Insperity Holdings Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 17, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Lindsey Salagaj

defendants

Insperity Holdings, Inc.

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations