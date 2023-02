Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Stacy L. Moon has entered an appearance for Timothy P. Lester and Moseley & Lester in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 31 in Alabama Northern District Court by Heard, Ary & Dauro on behalf of Eugene Sak. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 3:22-cv-01628, Saks v. Lester et al.

Alabama

February 15, 2023, 10:34 AM