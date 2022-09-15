Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Immunotech Laboratories and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by David H. Pierce & Associates, seeks over 45.8 million shares of Immunotech stock on behalf of plaintiff Elie Sakayan d/b/a Dow Jones Link pursuant to underlying settlement, consulting and purchase agreements. The case is 2:22-cv-06618, Sakayan v. Zabilov et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 15, 2022, 8:04 PM