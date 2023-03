New Suit - ERISA

MetLife and Bank of America were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The court action, for disability claims, was filed by attorneys Kevin M. Zietz Esq. and Todd Krauss on behalf of Sajid Ali. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01745, Ali v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 8:25 PM