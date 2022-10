New Suit - Contract

Saitech Ltd., an energy saving bitcoin mining operator, sued the U.S. government Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims alleging breach of contract. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed by Koprince McCall Pottroff. The case is 1:22-cv-01549, Saitech, Inc. v. USA.

Cryptocurrency

October 20, 2022, 5:00 AM