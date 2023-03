Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Humana to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medically necessary services provided to policyholders, was filed by Stephenson, Acquisto & Colman on behalf of Saint Mary Medical Center. The case is 2:23-cv-02385, Saint Mary Medical Center v. Humana, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 30, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Saint Mary Medical Center

defendants

Humana, Inc.

Does 1 Through 25, Inclusive

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute