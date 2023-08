News From Law.com

Saint Louis Bank has terminated CEO Travis Liebig and appointed General Counsel Kevin King to replace him. The small financial institution, which has three offices, nearly $1 billion in assets and 83 employees, did not explain the ouster. A statement from the bank obtained by Law.com cited only "internal personnel matters."

August 24, 2023, 10:27 AM

