Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parker Ibrahim & Berg on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Richard Wright on behalf of Johanne Saint-Fleur, who contends that the defendant removed life insurance funds from the plaintiff’s account without justification. The case is 1:23-cv-04908, Saint-Fleur v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Johanne Saint-Fleur

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Parker Ibrahim & Berg

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws