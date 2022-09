New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Mohammed Saine. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, targets NYC Health and Hospitals Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08324, Saine v. NYC Health and Hospitals Corporation.



September 29, 2022, 4:42 PM