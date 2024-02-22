Who Got The Work

Williams Mullen partner Michael C. Lord and Jay B. Jackson of Mitchell & Mitchell have stepped in to defend Precision Walls in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 8 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Adam Rodrigues Law on behalf of a foreman who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and lost access to long-term disability benefits after breaking his right arm while riding his scooter from work to his parking space. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00023, Sails v. Precision Walls Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 22, 2024, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

High D. Sails, Sr.

Hugh D. Sails, Sr.

Plaintiffs

Adam Rodrigues Law, PLLC

defendants

Precision Walls Inc.

defendant counsels

Williams Mullen

Mitchell & Mitchell

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination