Removed To Federal Court

Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Texas Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Dick Law Firm on behalf of Amber Sailer. Cantey Hanger LLP is representing American Bankers. The case is 3:22-cv-02151, Sailer v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 12:03 PM