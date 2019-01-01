Who Got The Work

Spencer P. Hugret, Eric D. Sentlinger and Gurpreet Sandhu from Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Ford Motor Co. in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The action, which is for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed July 5 in California Northern District Court by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owners of a 2019 Ford Explorer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 4:22-cv-03943, Saiidnia et al. v. Ford Motor Co.