Saiber Moves to Dual Managing Member Roles as Transactional ...

Florham Park, New Jersey-based law firm Saiber has a new pair of leaders as managing member William Maderer transitions back to the litigation department after 18 years of running the firm. Leadership is changing hands at the 55-lawyer firm at a pivotal moment in its history: leaders are preparing to brave an economic downturn while also seeking to adapt to the evolving needs of casino clientele in Atlantic City and Philadelphia as demand for online gaming grows.

January 06, 2023, 1:11 PM