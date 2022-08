Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Hanson Aggregates LLC and Recycled Base Materials Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged dust emissions and property damage, was filed by Apex Law on behalf of Saia Motor Freight Line LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05699, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC v. Hanson Aggregates LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 12, 2022, 6:17 AM