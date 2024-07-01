Harris J. Huguenard and Manuel Schoenhuber of Jackson Walker and Charles E. Peeler and Scott Mills of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to represent Bauer Manufacturing in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Moseley Marcinak Law Group on behalf of Saia Motor Freight Line, seeks to recover more than $74,000 for lost or damaged goods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story, is 2:24-cv-00111, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC v. Bauer Manufacturing, LLC.
Transportation & Logistics
July 01, 2024, 11:31 AM