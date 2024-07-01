Who Got The Work

Harris J. Huguenard and Manuel Schoenhuber of Jackson Walker and Charles E. Peeler and Scott Mills of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to represent Bauer Manufacturing in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Moseley Marcinak Law Group on behalf of Saia Motor Freight Line, seeks to recover more than $74,000 for lost or damaged goods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story, is 2:24-cv-00111, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC v. Bauer Manufacturing, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 01, 2024, 11:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC

Plaintiffs

Moseley Marcinak Law Group LLP

Defendants

Bauer Manufacturing, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract