Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ACS Industries Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Moseley Marcinak Law Group on behalf of Saia Motor Freight Line, seeks more than $1 million in allegedly overdue freight charges. The case is 2:23-cv-00041, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC v. ACS Industries, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 13, 2023, 5:23 AM