New Suit

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo on behalf of an asylum applicant who seeks a decision on his asylum application that has been pending for six years. The case is 2:23-cv-03459, Sahin v. United States Citizenship And Immigration Services (Uscis) et al.

Government

June 27, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Ilyas Sahin

Plaintiffs

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

defendants

Alejandro Mayorkas

Director Of The Newark District Office Of Uscis

Director Of Uscis;

John Thompson,

Secretary Of The Department Of Homeland Security

United States Citizenship And Immigration Services (Uscis)

Ur M. Jaddou

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision