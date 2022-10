Who Got The Work

Judd A. Gilefsky and Jeck Dizon of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent Nissan USA in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the owner of a 2020 Nissan Versa. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:22-cv-01622, Sahila Patricia Cruz v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 29, 2022, 1:39 PM