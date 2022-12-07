New Suit - Trademark

Udall Shumway PLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Robert Sahd, owner of all rights and interests in Navajo artist, R.C. Gorman's works. The suit targets Sonoran Sky Art & Gifts LLC, Rosslyn Carrier and other defendants for manufacturing and selling counterfeit artwork with infringing and identical 'R.C. Gorman' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02062, Sahd v. Sonoran Sky Art & Gifts LLC et al.

