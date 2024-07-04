Who Got The Work

Michael A. Barlow of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for Snowflake, a cloud data platform, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed June 21 in Delaware District Court by Levi & Korsinsky and Farnan LLP on behalf of Karolin Sahakian, accuses certain directors and officers of failing to disclose that deceptive business tactics artificially boosted the company's revenue. The complaint alleges that the company's salesforce knowingly oversold consumption credits to clients and offered customers unsustainable price discounts that did not reflect the true cost of company products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:24-cv-00735, Sahakian v. Slootman et al.

Technology

July 04, 2024, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Karolin Sahakian

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

Defendants

Benoit Dageville

Carl M. Eschenbach

Christopher W. Degnan

Frank Slootman

Jayshree V. Ullal

Jeremy Burton

John D. McMahon

Kelly A. Kramer

Mark S. Garrett

Michael L. Speiser

Michael P. Scarpelli

Teresa Briggs

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws