Michael A. Barlow of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for Snowflake, a cloud data platform, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed June 21 in Delaware District Court by Levi & Korsinsky and Farnan LLP on behalf of Karolin Sahakian, accuses certain directors and officers of failing to disclose that deceptive business tactics artificially boosted the company's revenue. The complaint alleges that the company's salesforce knowingly oversold consumption credits to clients and offered customers unsustainable price discounts that did not reflect the true cost of company products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:24-cv-00735, Sahakian v. Slootman et al.
Technology
July 04, 2024, 1:51 PM