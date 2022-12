Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Borchard & Callahan on behalf of Katheryn Sagalongos. The case is 8:22-cv-02199, Sagalongos v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated et al.

Health Care

December 07, 2022, 6:30 PM