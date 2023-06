Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rivkin Radler and Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Northwell Health and Craig Gross, MD to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bell Law Group on behalf of Northwell's formerly employed registered nurse who is claiming wrongful termination after allegedly reporting sexual harassment. The case is 1:23-cv-04114, Safiev v. Northwell Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Elianora Safiev

defendants

Craig Gross

Northwell Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rivkin Radler

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination