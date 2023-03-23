New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Safety National Casualty Thursday in Nevada District Court. The suit, naming Eric G. Bender, Owen Hunnel and Xavier Summers, seeks a declaration that Safety does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Hunnel and Summers in an underlying lawsuit arising from injuries Bender sustained during a physical assault and shooting by Hunnel and Summers. Bender is represented by the Law Offices of Kevin R. Hansen. The case is 2:23-cv-00437, Safety National Casualty Corp. v. Bender et al.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Safety National Casualty Corp.

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Eric G Bender

Owen Hunnel

Xavier Summers

defendant counsels

Law Offices Of Kevin R. Hansen

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute