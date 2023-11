Who Got The Work

Tesla has turned to attorneys Joseph C. Alm and Krista Marie Carter to defend a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a single patent, was filed Sept. 8 in California Northern District Court by Murthy Patent Law Inc. on behalf of Safety Direct LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-04613, Safety Direct LLC v. Tesla Motors, Inc.

Automotive

November 28, 2023, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Safety Direct LLC

Plaintiffs

Murthy Patent Law Inc.

defendants

Tesla Motors, Inc.

defendant counsels

Tesla, Inc.

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims