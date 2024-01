Who Got The Work

Ryan J. McBrayer of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 14 in Washington Western District Court by Murthy Patent Law on behalf of Safety Direct, asserts a single patent related to mobile communications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kymberly K. Evanson, is 2:23-cv-01930, Safety Direct LLC v. T-Mobile US Inc.

Telecommunications

January 09, 2024, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Safety Direct LLC

Plaintiffs

Murthy Patent Law Inc

defendants

T-Mobile US Inc

T-Mobile US, Inc.

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims