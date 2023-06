New Suit - Patent

Google and its parent company Alphabet were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The court action, which asserts a single patent related to a method to locate lost devices with an alert system, was brought by Murthy Patent Law on behalf of Safety Direct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-03243, safety direct llc v. Alphabet, Inc. et al.

June 29, 2023, 6:54 PM

safety direct llc

Murthy Ip Inc.

Alphabet, Inc.

Google LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims