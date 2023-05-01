Safer at the Courthouse: Amid Rising Threats, New Law Seeks ...

News From Law.com

Broward Det. Joe Kessling was tired of seeing judges and court personnel threatened and harassed, so he worked with attorneys and lawmakers on a measure that's set to increase judicial security across Florida. For decades Judges' lives have been threatened, and law enforcement officers like Kessling say the guilty parties do so under the guise of freedom of speech. But lately, angry litigants have cast a wider net to include threats to judges' family members and courthouse employees, leading legislators and law enforcement to take action.

Government

May 01, 2023, 2:43 PM

nature of claim: /