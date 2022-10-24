New Suit

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Nicoll Black & Feig, names Wabash National, a designer and manufacturer of specialty tanks, trailers and other trucking equipment, and a slew of other claimants in connection with underlying litigation arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:22-cv-01511, Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Smith et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 24, 2022, 5:54 PM