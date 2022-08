New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit against Lowe's and other defendants Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over property damage resulting from a fire started by an allegedly faulty Idylis brand dehumidifier. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-03206, Safeco Insurance Company Of Illinois v. Lowe's Companies, Inc. et al.